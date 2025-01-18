Allu Arjun is one of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema today. His recent movie Pushpa 2: The Rule became a blockbuster hit. Many people may not know that he once played the role of Kamal Haasan’s grandson. In 1986, Allu Arjun acted as a child artist in the Telugu movie Swathi Muthyam. He played Kamal Haasan’s grandson in the film.

Swathi Muthyam is a romantic drama written and directed by K. Viswanath. The story is about an orphaned man who has a low intellectual capacity due to a brain injury. He lives in a village with his grandmother. One day, he meets a widow and her five-year-old son. The widow struggles to provide for her son. The man helps and supports her during her difficult times. This later turns into a romantic relationship.

The movie is considered a cult classic in Telugu cinema. Kamal Haasan played the lead role, while Allu Arjun appeared as the child artist. The cast also included Radhika Sarathkumar, Gollapudi Maruti Rao, JV Somayajulu, Nirmalamma, and Sarath Babu. The film was remade in Kannada as Swathi Muthu and in Hindi as Eeshwar, starring Anil Kapoor.

Currently, Allu Arjun is gaining attention with his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film was released on December 5, 2024. A reloaded version with 20 minutes of additional footage was released on January 17, 2025.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. It follows Pushparaju’s journey as the leader of a smuggling syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprise their roles in the sequel. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will appear in a new movie this year. His upcoming film Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film features Silambarasan TR in a key role.

