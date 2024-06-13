Telugu Actor Ram Charan shoved a man out of the way during the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu. The man was evidently a fan and was attempting to take a selfie with him. Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s father, and actor Rajinikanth were also present in the ceremony.

Ram entered the venue with his team of security personnel as shown in a video shared on X. A man approached Ram and got up close to take a picture with him. However, Ram quickly brushed him aside and proceeded to the ceremony.

His security people quickly moved the man away who was trying to take a selfie. However, the men pursued Ram until he entered the event space.

Ram Charan’s Recent Ventures and Pawan Kalyan’s Triumph

Following Kalyan’s victory last week, Ram and Chiranjeevi paid him a visit and touched his feet as a sign of respect. A video of this heartwarming scene went viral. Ram tweeted, “What a proud day for our family!” Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his incredible victory!”

For those unfamiliar, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan made headlines this election season. He contested in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency and emerged victorious. Leading the Jana Sena Party, Kalyan defeated YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by over 70,000 votes. This marks Kalyan’s first political victory.

Regarding his career, Ram Charan is filming Game Changer and working on projects with other directors. In addition, the actor is also getting ready for RC17 with Sukumar, the director of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor-director duo had previously collaborated in 2018 for the movie Rangasthalam, which was a massive hit.

