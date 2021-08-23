Chiranjeevi Gives A Return Birthday Gift To His Fans By Announcing 'Bhola Shankar'

Advertisement

When Chiranjeevi turned 66 on Sunday, his younger Tollywood compatriot Mahesh Babu tweeted the first look of the megastar’s next film, ‘Bhola Shankar’. It will be the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director-screenwriter Meher Ramesh, who has previously worked with Prabhas, Jr NTR and Venkatesh.

Mahesh Babu, a much-acclaimed star himself, greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday and tweeted: “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film #BholaaShankar under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film tentatively titled ‘Chiru153’ will be called ‘Godfather’. The film, the megastar’s 153rd, is being directed by Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer‘, the 2019 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, as Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi turns 66 on Sunday, it’s celebration time for millions of fans. Known for his humility and helping nature, Chiranjeevi is fondly known as ‘Annaiah’ (elder brother) to his innumerable fans.

For the star himself, it is just one more milestone. In a career that saw him climb to the top of Tollywood, set up a political party and become a union minister, there has never been a dull moment so far. As he prepares for ‘Chiru154’, his 154th movie announced on the eve of his birthday (a day that also saw the poster release of his next, ‘Godfather’), the future looks as exciting as ever for the ‘immortal’ megastar.

