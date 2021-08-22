Advertisement

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita Konidela, who’s an acclaimed costume designer, is set to make her acting debut with the film ‘Sridevi Shoban Babu’, the poster of which was unveiled on Saturday.

Sushmita, 39, is not new to the glamour world. The elder daughter of Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Sushmita graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) before entering the film world as a stylist for her father and her husband Vishnu Prasad.

An established costume designer in the Telugu film industry, Sushmita Konidela’s work as a stylist has been praised in movies such as ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, starring brother Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi, respectively.

A mother of two daughters, Sushmita is also a producer. Her web series ‘Shoot-out At Alair’ starring Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth was released in 2020.

Coming back to her acting debut, Sushmita Konidela stars alongside Santhosh Shoban and Gouri Kishan in ‘Sridevi Shoban Babu’, which is being directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala.

The film, produced by Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad, is said to be a romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, When Chiranjeevi turned 66 on Sunday, his younger Tollywood compatriot Mahesh Babu tweeted the first look of the megastar’s next film, ‘Bhola Shankar’. It will be the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director-screenwriter Meher Ramesh, who has previously worked with Prabhas, Jr NTR and Venkatesh.

Mahesh Babu, a much-acclaimed star himself, greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday and tweeted: “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film #BholaaShankar under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film tentatively titled ‘Chiru153’ will be called ‘Godfather’. The film, the megastar’s 153rd, is beibg directed by Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’, the 2019 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

