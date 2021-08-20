Advertisement

Actress Sukhmani Sadana has replaced Gauahar Khan in the upcoming web series ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ is an adaptation of the novel by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Directed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Sobo Films, the series stars Raj Babbar, Padma Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Pankaj Kalra, Akshay Oberoi, Anjali Anand, Chandrachur Singh, Aditya Kapadia, Medha Shankar, Sahher Bambba and others.

Joining the ensemble cast of ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, Sukhmani says, “Yes, I am excited to be a part of this web series. It’s a story of five sisters and I’m playing one of the sisters.”

Sukhmani has written scripts for films like ‘1920 London’, and other films for Kunal Kohli, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Endemol, Balaji, Netflix. In 2017, she won the ‘Best Actress’ in Digital Awards 2017 for her web series ‘Love Bytes’. She also hosted the 2019 IIFA Awards. ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Model-turned-actress Gauahar Khan has managed to find her fan base in every section of the audience.

Be it the regular followers of TV reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, or making her sensational screen presence felt in the song ‘Chokra Jawaan’, ‘Jhallah Wallah’ as part of the film ‘Ishaqzaade’, or sharing screen space with Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan in films like ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Begum Jaan’ and recently in the web series ‘Tandav’ and her latest film ’14 Phere’ – Gauahar has done it all.

Even though she is mostly grabbing headlines for her social and personal life on social media, the actress says with time, her parameters on choosing projects, especially films, has changed because she is looking to explore her acting skills now.

