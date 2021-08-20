Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat who happens to be a popular actress in Pakistan shared a picture wearing a white embroidered kurta as she celebrated Pakistani Independence Day recently. Trolls were quick to react to the colour of her bra that she was wearing underneath her kurta and disgusted by the same gesture, the actress slammed the netizens and penned a note on her Instagram story.

It was August 14 when Mehwish shared the picture of herself in a white kurta holding a Pakistani flag.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “The Quaid said, “It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality.” Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day 💚 PAKISTAN ZINDABAD🇵🇰”.

That’s one pretty picture of Mehwish Hayat!

As soon as the post went viral, Hayat started receiving some unwanted comments on her picture who were commenting on the colour of her bra that she was wearing underneath the white kurta.

Reacting to the trolls, Mehwish Hayat wrote on her Instagram story, “Literally sickened seeing some of the comments under this post. The perverts debating the colour of my bra just shows how sick and petty their minds are. Black, grey, green it’s none of your effing business! For Gods sake grow up-no wonder the society is in the mess that it is!”

Adding further in another Instagram story, the actress wrote, “I would suggest that there are much bigger issues that need addressing. Only if this energy could be invested in better more worthwhile pursuits..!”

What are your thoughts on Mehwish Hayat giving it back to the trolls on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In This Unseen Picture & Fans Can’t Stop Noticing It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube