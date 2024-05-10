Vijay Sethupathi is adding more laurels to his cap. The versatile and celebrated actor’s much-awaited movie Maharaja is set to close the prestigious IIFLA Gala, in Los Angeles. Maharaja sees a stern Sethupathi go against Anurag Kashyap. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the Tamil revenge saga will keep the aides hooked.

But what is the IFFLA gala? Well, it is a unique festival that gives strength to South Asian films and narratives. The Gala will showcase twenty films, including seven narrative features, twelve shorts, and one docu-series with a diverse lineup of films from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, and the United States, bringing together South Asian stories and perspectives from around the globe.

The festival will open with the Los Angeles premiere of Tarsem Singh’s forbidden romance Dear Jassi and close with Nithilan Saminathan’s Tamil film Maharaja, a twisted revenge saga starring phenomenal actor Vijay Sethupathi and maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap playing the villain. The Gala will also include Features with a special presentation of stylized violence in Kill, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

The festival will also feature “Kill,” an upcoming action thriller from filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh, and Sundance winner “Girls Will Be Girls,” the debut production of actor-couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

The lineup includes award-winning filmmaker Christo Tomy’s film “Undercurrent,” which explores the powerful themes of female solidarity; a tender love story “Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in Four Parts,” written and directed by Shaun Seneviratne; and Leesa Gazi’s “A House Named Shahana.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

The closing night selection is one of India’s highly anticipated films, Maharaja. Starring popular actor Vijay Sethupathi in his milestone 50th film. The Tamil film was written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. It is an action-packed thriller about a group of men seeking revenge with twisted turns along the way. Maharaja will have its LA premiere at IFFLA, with the director, producers, Sethupati, and the rest of the cast in attendance.

On June 28, the festival will also host IFFLA Industry Day, the first-ever day-long forum for South Asian film and TV executives and creatives to share their stories about this underrepresented community.

IFFLA Industry Day will highlight emerging South Asian voices. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand expert advice from industry professionals. The ‘Launch Pad: A Pitch Competition’ is Industry Day’s pinnacle event, and the winner will receive a USD 10,000 development grant.

Maharaja is Sethupati’s 50th Film. The teaser shows Vijay Sethupathi sitting in a barber’s chair with a sharp knife in his hand, while police officers in the background look terrified. This foreshadows the film’s action-packed bloodbath. Maharaja will in theatres sometime in May 2024.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Prabhas Joins Kannappa Movie Shoot, Vishnu Manchu Shares A Big Surprise Ft The Kalki 2898 AD Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News