Christmas movies are typically heartwarming, featuring fairytale love stories, families coming together, and modern romances. However, ‘Red One’ offers a unique twist to the holiday genre. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

The recently released Red One trailer provides a glimpse into the movie’s plot. It opens with JK Simmons as Nick, aka Santa Claus, aka Red One, working out in the gym. One night, Nick is kidnapped, causing panic at the North Pole. Callum Drift, the head of North Pole Security and an Extremely Large and Formidable (ELF) operative, must find Nick before Christmas.

To rescue Nick and save Christmas, Callum teams up with Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans), renowned as the best in his field. However, Jack’s approach to work is entirely unserious. The trailer showcases the contrasting personalities of Callum and Jack, adding a layer of humour to their mission. The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans promises to be a highlight of the film.

As it is a Christmas movie about finding Santa Claus, expect magical elements and fantastical creatures. The reindeers have a crush on Dwayne Johnson, there’s a giant polar bear, and a ghastly snowman. Dwayne’s character, Callum, can even turn a toy car into a real one, leading to a humorous moment where Chris Evans’ character jokes about wanting a Wonder Woman toy. Fans can anticipate plenty of witty one-liners and hilarious moments, possibly even a nod to Captain America.

What makes Red One different is it’s not the usual feel-good and romantic movie. Yet, it has all the elements that would make it an easy and enjoyable watch. Director Jake Kasdan, known for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, marks his third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson in this action comedy.

Dwayne Johnson shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, “We both LOVE Christmas, and took Christmas lore and Christmas legend, shook it up and flipped it on its head. Just like we wanted to do to each other. Ladies and gents, enjoy our new trailer for RED ONE and experience Christmas like never before.”

Watch the Red One Trailer Below

The film is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Said He’d Return To Play Wolverine If Teamed Up With Avengers Hulk & Iron Man: “I Always Love The Idea Of Him Within…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News