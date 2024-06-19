Jennifer Lawrence is massively loved for her unfiltered nature. From scratching her butt on Hawaiin rocks to inappropriate rumors about Harvey Weinstein, she’s never hidden her thoughts. But she once left her boyfriend super embarrassed with a hilarious text to their X-Men co-stars. Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Jennifer began dating Nicholas Hoult in 2010. They fell in love while working together on the sets of X-Men First Class. Their relationship wasn’t endgame, and the couple unfortunately split around the time they wrapped up X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014).

Back in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence graced The Graham Norton Show with her X-Men co-star James McAvoy. She recalled a funny incident when she had her then-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult’s phone and dropped a very unexpected text in their group chat.

Jennifer Lawrence shared, “I had Nick’s phone and we were in a group [text] message with (Michael) Fassbender, [James] McAvoy and Josh Helman, another actor in the (X-Men) movie. So I wrote this really serious and emotional text and was like, ‘Guys, this is super embarrassing’ — and I knew how to kind of write like Nick. And I was like, ‘I know this sounds silly, this is really embarrassing but, have you guys ever, like — God, this is so embarrassing — lactated from your nipples?”

The hilarious text received wild reactions from X-Men co-stars. Jennifer revealed, “James was like, ‘Dude, that sounds really serious, like honestly, you should go to a doctor. You might have a hormone problem.”

Michael Fassbender, on the other hand, reacted, “I don’t see what this has to do with anything.”

We wonder how Nicholas Hoult would have reacted to the prank. It sure makes for a fun read!

