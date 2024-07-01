Back in 2014, the action-packed film Jilla, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal, was a hit with both critics and audiences. One of the cast members, Joe Malloori, recently shared a fascinating story from the filming period about an incident involving Vijay and Mohanlal during dinner.

The Dinner Incident:

Thalapathy Vijay is a revered actor in South Indian cinema, known for his numerous box office hits. Throughout his remarkable career, he has teamed up with many legendary actors, including Mohanlal. Their collaboration in R.T. Neason’s Jilla is particularly memorable.

Joe Malloori, who also appeared in the film, shared an interesting anecdote from the set. According to credible reports, during the filming of Jilla, Vijay graciously invited Mohanlal, his wife, and Malloori to dinner at his home. They arrived at Vijay’s house around 7 p.m., and Vijay, his wife, and their two children welcomed them warmly.

When it came time to eat, only the guests were served food. Despite Mohanlal’s repeated invitations, Vijay chose to serve rather than eat with them. Joe Malloori shared this story highlighting Vijay’s hospitality and his habit of ensuring his guests are well cared for. He also humorously recalled teasing Vijay the next day by saying, “Eat, Vijay eat. You’re too used to waiting until everyone else has eaten.”

More About Jilla

Jilla, written and directed by R.T. Neason, is an action drama starring Vijay and Mohanlal in lead roles. The plot revolves around the conflict between a crime boss and his adopted son, who is a police officer. The story delves into how the son’s perspective on the law changes after a violent incident and how he copes with the challenges that follow. Jilla was released on January 10, 2014, and is remembered for its compelling narrative and the strong performances of its lead actors.

