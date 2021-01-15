Pongal Special: Jilla To Darbar, Here Are Tamil Films That Were Released On This Festival In Last 5 Years

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master is roaring loud in the box office. Although the film received average reviews, the charm of both the stars has done the trick. Fans of both the actors have thronged towards theatres as it is released during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal.
Just like Diwali, Pongal holidays have been the main target for producers and distributors. Several big-budget Tamil films have released on this holiday. So here’s a look at the films that released in the last five years and were box office success.
Jilla & Veeram (2014)
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith Kumar’s Veeram clashed at the box office during Pongal in 2014. Both the films did extremely well at the ticket windows. Vijay’s film Jilla was directed by Nesan and produced by R. B. Choudary. It stars Mohanlal, Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Soori, Mahat, Nivetha Thomas, Sampath Raj and Pradeep Rawat in supporting roles.
Ajith Kumar’s Veeram was directed by Siva and produced by Vijaya Productions. Tamannaah was the leading lady in the film, and Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni played supporting roles.
I (2015)
This S. Shankar’s directorial film released on Pongal 2015 was a commercial success. The film is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. Vikram, who played the lead role in the film, was praised for his amazing performance. Amy Jackson was the leading lady of the film. Other cast includes Suresh Gopi, Santhanam, Upen Patel, Ojas Rajani, and Ramkumar Ganesan.
Gethu, Kathakali, Rajinimurugan, Tharai Thappattai (2016)
Interestingly, four films were contending for the box office on Pongal 2016. Rajinimurugan, directed by Ponram and produced by Lingusamy, was a typical masala entertainer. The film starred Sivakarthikeyan and sensational new actress Keerthi Suresh in lead roles. The second release, Kathakali targetted the mass audiences. In the film, Vishal was in the lead with Catherine Tressa playing the heroine.
Gethu, directed by Thirukumaran, was an action thriller starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead. It also co-starred Amy Jackson and Sathyaraj. The last hit release of the day was Tharai Thappattai. Helmed by ace director Bala, the film featured Sasikumar and Varalakshmi in the lead.
Bairavaa (2017)
This Thalapathy Vijay starrer was directed by Bharathan and produced by B. Venkatarama Reddy. Reportedly, the film completed a 50-day theatrical run and performed well at the box office. This Pongal 2017 release stars Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Mime Gopi, Sija Rose, Harish Uthaman, and Aparna Vinod.
Thaana Serndha Koottam (2018)
Vignesh Shivan directorial film is a heist comedy film. The film, which is an adaptation of Bollywood’s Special 26, was reportedly a box office success. In the film, Suriya played the lead role while Ramya Krishnan, Karthik, Keerthy Suresh, Nandha, Kalaiyarasan, RJ Balaji, and Suresh Chandra Menon played important roles.
Petta (2019)
This Karthik Subbaraj directorial film starred superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The 2019 Pongal release also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash, and Malavika Mohanan. While the received average reviews, it performed well at the box office.
Darbar (2020)
Another Rajikanth film was released on Pongal last year. Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film saw Rajinikanth playing the role of a police officer after 27 years. It was one of the highest-grossing South Indian films of the year. The film also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty.
