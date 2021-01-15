Pongal Special: Jilla To Darbar, Here Are Tamil Films That Were Released On This Festival In Last 5 Years

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master is roaring loud in the box office. Although the film received average reviews, the charm of both the stars has done the trick. Fans of both the actors have thronged towards theatres as it is released during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal.

Just like Diwali, Pongal holidays have been the main target for producers and distributors. Several big-budget Tamil films have released on this holiday. So here’s a look at the films that released in the last five years and were box office success.

Jilla & Veeram (2014)



Thalapathy Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith Kumar’s Veeram clashed at the box office during Pongal in 2014. Both the films did extremely well at the ticket windows. Vijay’s film Jilla was directed by Nesan and produced by R. B. Choudary. It stars Mohanlal, Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Soori, Mahat, Nivetha Thomas, Sampath Raj and Pradeep Rawat in supporting roles.