Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has been running riot at the Indian box office and enjoying a record-breaking spree ever since it arrived. After making a smashing entry into the 500 crore club on Sunday, it managed to achieve another exciting feat on the next day. Yes, on day 12, i.e., second Monday, the biggie emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin-directed film picked up massively during the second weekend and earned over 100 crores net. With such a superb grip, the film crossed the 500 crores milestone like a cakewalk. Considering the buzz all around, the film is showing a stronghold even during the second week, as it raked in a good figure on the second Monday.

As per the early trends flowing, Kalki 2898 AD is closing its day 12 by earning 12-13 crores. Considering this range, the total collection of the film goes up to 526.43-527.43 crores net (including all languages) at the Indian box office. With this total, the biggie has surpassed Sunny Deol’s blockbuster hit, Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 earned 525.50 crores net at the Indian box office, and it was placed at the 7th spot in the list of highest-grossing Indian films (net collection). Now, Kalki 2898 AD has grabbed that spot, pushing the Sunny Deol starrer to the 8th spot.

As predicted, the Hindi version has taken the lead in day-to-day collections. In the next few days, it will cross the 250 crore milestone at the Indian box office. It’ll play an important role in pushing the biggie towards the 600 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Deepika Padukone Is Just 41 Crores Away From Surpassing Shah Rukh Khan To Become The Highest-Grossing Indian Actor In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News