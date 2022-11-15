Actress Nithya Menen, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Wonder Women’, has shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps bouncing off ideas to her. ‘Wonder Women’ too came Nithya’s way because of this practice between the two, who share a long-standing bond since Anjali’s first film ‘Kerala Cafe’.

Talking to IANS, Nithya said, ” Our association goes back a long way. It’s been 13 years of ‘Kerala Cafe’, and our friendship is stronger than ever. Anjali keeps sharing her ideas with me on a very preliminary level of story crafting process. We discuss it and add our respective inputs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“‘Wonder Women’ too happened because of this practice. It was a very generalised idea of pregnant women coming together under one roof. She shared the idea and I was quite invested in it from the start”, she added.

Actresses Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Amruta Subhash are set to star in the upcoming film ‘Wonder Women’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Thursday. It takes the viewers through a special prenatal class for expecting mothers called ‘Sumana’ which welcomes them as they embark on the journey of motherhood together and gives a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting mothers is like.

‘Wonder Women’ is releasing on SonyLIV on November 18. For more updates on South films, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Regrets Signing Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB 28 Without Listening To The Full Script, No Efforts Being Put From The Director?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News