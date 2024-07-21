Throwback video showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu preferring Sex over Food

Recently, Samatha was all across social media after the hydrogen peroxide nebulization scandal. Recently, an old video clip featuring Samantha has appeared online and has attracted much interest from social media users.

In a short throwback video clip, Samantha is featured having a friendly conversation with an anchor of a show. At first when she was asked to choose between food and sex, she appeared a little confused. It could be seen that she is struggling to decide from her facial expressions and body movement. Then she suddenly laughed before saying “It’s sex… I will starve any day (laughs).”

The video was posted on X and quickly went viral. One person named it “Food or Sex? Samantha: Sex. I’ll starve any day. (Food is a necessity; sex is pleasure)”. The post got over millions of views and thousands of likes as well as comments that vary from fun-laden ones to negative ones about this issue. Some people commented “Lol she was joking,” while others argued; “sixty plus years or below fifteen?”

This resurfacing clip dates back to 2018 during a photo shoot for JFW- Just For Women which is a leading multi-platform content brand focusing on entertainment and lifestyle for South Indian women as its slogan suggests. It was also conducted before the couple announced their separation in 2021 since they split up recently two years ago in October after being among Tollywood’s power couples throughout their marriage.

Another controversy involving the actress came to light before this old video came up again. Samantha received a lot of backlash recently for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulization on her Instagram that was critiqued by Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips popularly known as ‘The Liver Doc’. He went ahead and labeled her as “health illiterate” demanding for her arrest. Dr. Philips, however, has apologized to Samantha for his harsh words.

This current reaction to the revived tape shows how past moments can rekindle public interest and debate very quickly in the era of social media.

