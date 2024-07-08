Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted that she uses hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. The actress also recommended that others do the same. Samantha’s post received a lot of criticism, and on X (formerly Twitter), The Liver Doc, aka Dr Abby Philips, bashed her for these claims. Now, Ricky Kej, a Grammy Award-winning music composer, has called out Samantha for the same.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ricky Kej said, “A medical procedure was being advocated by a celebrity with tremendous influence. It was going into dangerous territory because this particular medical treatment could also be life-threatening. It was quite irresponsible (on her part), simply because she is talking about something that is life-threatening.”

Dr Ricky Kej Reacts To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Defending Herself For Her Claims

Dr Ricky Kej expressed that many individuals are continuously seeking alternative medicine options due to their belief that traditional medical treatments are ineffective. He noted that these people can be highly impressionable, particularly when influenced by celebrity endorsements. Dr Kej emphasized the critical need for stringent regulations to prevent celebrities from promoting any medical procedures.

Furthermore, Dr Ricky Kej also reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu defending herself after The Liver Doc called her out. Kej told the daily, “When you double down on it, it makes it worse. For me, advocating the practice was bad, but it wasn’t as bad as the fact that she was defending it. She was trying to slyly put down the doctor who called her out.”

Dr Ricky Kej remarked that Samantha holds significant influence and is advocating alternative medicine, which necessitates calling her out. He pointed out that she also promotes sugary drinks and processed food for dogs. While endorsing such products might be acceptable, Dr. Kej argued that Samantha should not present herself as someone advocating for health.

