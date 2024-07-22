Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 had high expectations pinned on it, but unfortunately, it has failed miserably at the worldwide box office. It has turned out to be a major disappointment and might struggle to hit the 150 crore mark. Amid such a poor response, there’s a high chance of a premature OTT release of the film, and the latest buzz also suggests a speculated release period. Keep reading to know more!

The Indian sequel marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and director Shankar after the blockbuster success of 1996’s Indian. Yes, the film had a good buzz around itself after an announcement was made, but unfortunately, it saw too many delays. Eventually, the buzz around the biggie went down, and further, the lack of promotional material dented its box office potential.

As per the recent update (8 days), Indian 2 earned over 70 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross of around 85 crores. Combining the overseas collection, the film has earned around 134 crores gross globally. Considering the huge reported budget of 250 crores, it is heading towards a disaster tag. This has led to a change in strategy for the OTT release.

For the unversed, Netflix has bought the streaming rights of Indian 2 for a huge amount, and reportedly, it was supposed to make its OTT debut after 6-8 weeks of its theatrical release. But with the film turning out to be a disaster, it might witness a premature release, and as per the latest buzz, the biggie might go live in the second week of August.

After the disastrous response in theatres, the makers would be hoping for a good response for Indian 2 on OTT. Let’s see if the strategy works and helps in generating hype for Indian 3.

