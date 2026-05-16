Lainey Wilson has become one of the biggest names in country music over the last few years. From chart-topping songs and sold-out tours to her memorable appearance in Yellowstone, the singer-songwriter has built an impressive career across music and television. With multiple awards, brand endorsements, and major live performances under her belt, many fans are curious about how much wealth she has accumulated in 2026.

What Is Lainey Wilson’s Net Worth In 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lainey Wilson’s net worth is estimated at $6 million. A large part of her wealth comes from her musical career, including her music sales, tours, and television appearances. As per Marca, the artist earns somewhere between $500k to $1 million per event. Besides that, Wilson is also an actress. She has received around $ 50k–$150k per episode for the television show Yellowstone.

Lainey is more than holiday ready! #laineywilson pic.twitter.com/CXdFeoRYbE — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) December 17, 2025

Wilson also earns a significant amount from brand endorsements. She has been the face of names like Tractor Supply and Wrangler. Another way in which she earns is through sync licenses. This means that she earns every time her song is played in the background of a film or show. Wilson also earns significantly from music royalties.

Lainey Wilson’s Career, Marriage & Major Achievements

As per Vogue, Wilson tied the knot with NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges, aka Duck, on May 10, 2026. Their relationship was first confirmed in 2023. The two got engaged in February, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson)

Wilson’s professional musical career began in 2014 with the release of her self-titled debut album. They were followed by 2016’s Tougher, which reached the 44th rank on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. As per her official website, she was the most awarded artist at the 2023 CMA Awards with five wins and nine nominations. She also received two nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Country Album and Best Country Duo.

Overall, Lainey Wilson has achieved a perfect balance between a successful personal and professional career.

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