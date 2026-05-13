Popstar Demi Lovato is making a huge comeback in 2026. From her nostalgic reunion with Joe Jonas for Camp Rock to her new “It’s Not That Deep Tour,” the singer is making headlines again. Not only is there renewed excitement among her fans, but interest in Lovato’s finances has also become popular. After nearly two decades in entertainment, the former Disney star has amassed a massive fortune through multi-million dollar deals in music, acting, touring, and endorsements.

Demi Lovato’s Net Worth in 2026: From Disney Role To Global Tours

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lovato’s net worth is $40 million. The platform attributes her success to album sales, worldwide touring, television appearances, endorsements, and streaming revenue over the years. The outlet also reports that touring, YouTube earnings, licensing deals, and digital streaming continue to make the singer very profitable.

Demi Lovato performing at the It’s Not That Deep tour in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/p9Ce3m4sAq — Demi Lovato News (@JCMDNews) May 12, 2026

Demi Lovato’s Income Sources: An Amalgamation Of Touring & Music

Lovato’s live shows have always been a big money-maker for her. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour” grossed a whopping $21 million worldwide. In 2016, she also co-headlined several tours, including the Future Now Tour with Nick Jonas.

Streaming has also boosted her earnings in recent years. Her songs like “Heart Attack,” “Cool for the Summer,” and “Give Your Heart a Break” continue playing well on the trend charts across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok.

Outside of her musical career, Lovato also earned from acting and television. She starred in Disney’s Camp Rock series, appeared in documentaries, and served as a judge on The X Factor.

Reportedly, Lovato has also made savvy real estate investments over the years, including luxury California homes in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

13 years ago today, Britney Spears with Demi Lovato during The X Factor USA S2 (live show 2).#BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/C2eUnARcSE — Jack (@singularbritney) November 1, 2025

Demi Lovato’s Hosting Gigs & Brand Deals

In addition to her music and touring career, Demi Lovato has also carved a niche for herself in brand endorsements and business endeavors. According to Cosmopolitan, Demi hosted seasons 1 and 2 of The X Factor, working alongside Britney Spears and charging $1 million per episode in season 1 and $2 million in the following season.

Lovato has worked with fashion, beauty, and wellness brands. She was prominently featured in a limited-edition Fabletics activewear collection. The singer has also collaborated with brands such as Skechers and JBL Audio, adding multi-million dollar earnings to her portfolio.

Demi Lovato when asked if she’d ever return to the X factor on @nglwithkylie podcast: “ I would only return if Britney was a judge next to me ” pic.twitter.com/SWBwaz6fSt — Demi Lovato Updates (@LovatoHub) January 18, 2026

Demi Lovato’s Comeback Tour Amid Health Concerns

Lovato’s new tour has brought her back into the limelight, with fans hailing it as a comeback. officially announced in October 2025, “It’s Not That Deep Tour,” marking Lovato’s first major arena tour in years.

The concerts quickly became a viral talking point after Lovato reunited with Joe Jonas for a surprise performance of Camp Rock at one of the early opening shows. But there have been some difficulties on the tour as well. According to The Times of India, Lovato rescheduled five dates to focus on her health.

However, it appears the recovery is working, as Lovato will be performing live tomorrow, May 13, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. From shows being sold out to increased fan support to viral nostalgia moments and solid streaming ratings, Demi Lovato’s 2026 season could be one of the most successful ones in her career.

Surprise songs from “It’s Not That Deep” tour so far: • Orlando — “This Is Me” & “On the Line”

• Washington — “Don’t Forget”

• Philadelphia — “Body Say”

• Toronto — “Catch Me”

• Boston — “Fix a Heart”

• New York — “Too Little Too Late” & “Iris” pic.twitter.com/aPpWXwBmxB — Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) April 27, 2026

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