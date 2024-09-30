Are you curious about what streaming has in store for you this October? You’re in the right place! This article offers a sneak peek at some of the most exciting highlights, including the highly anticipated releases of the month. While we cover just a portion of October’s offerings here, don’t forget to check out our weekly series, where we dive deeper into both OTT releases and theatrical releases for a complete overview. Keep scrolling to stay up-to-date and discover the thrilling OTT releases headed your way!

Netflix

The Greatest of All Time (Tamil)

Release Date: October 3

Vijay takes on a dual role in this movie. He plays Gandhi, a former member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, who reunites with his estranged family after learning that his son, Jeevan (also played by Vijay), who was presumed dead, is actually alive. However, suspicions arise about Jeevan, prompting Gandhi to investigate a potential threat.

It’s What’s Inside (English)

Release Date: October 4

During a pre-wedding celebration, a long-lost friend arrives with a sinister game, thrusting a group of friends into a terrifying journey. As they play, hidden secrets, dark desires, and buried grudges come to light, unraveling their lives.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Japanese)

Release Date: October 17

The year is 0079, and a rebellion spearheaded by the Principality of Zeon shatters the fragile peace between them and the Earth Federation, plunging both factions into a cataclysmic and all-encompassing conflict. As the war rages on relentlessly for months, the Federation finally achieves a momentous victory by seizing control of a crucial Zeon stronghold nestled in the depths of Eastern Europe. With the taste of triumph lingering in the air, a swift and diverse battalion is mobilized with the sole purpose of reclaiming the captured base, setting the stage for a pivotal and fiercely contested battle that will shape the course of the war.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (English)

Release date: October 10

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ is an anime series that explores the adventures of Lara Croft, inspired by the iconic video game franchise. Set within the continuity of the 2013 reboot, the series picks up after the events of the 2018 game ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider.’ As Lara embarks on a thrilling globe-trotting quest, she faces her past while revealing a mystery.

CTRL (Hindi)

Release date: October 4

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat star as influencer couple Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas. Nella’s life unravels when she discovers Joe’s infidelity and turns to an AI app to erase him from her life. However, the app soon takes control in ways she never expected.

Jio Cinema

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani (Hindi)

Release Date: October 4

Two young men fall in love and face the challenge of gaining acceptance from a disapproving father, navigating cultural differences and societal expectations in their journey toward acceptance.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Sarfira (Hindi)

Release Date: October 11

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The story follows an aviation trainee, played by Akshay Kumar, who makes the daring decision to leave the Indian Air Force to pursue his dream of launching his own airline. However, his path is fraught with challenges, including corruption, bureaucratic hurdles, and intense rivalry with a powerful aviation tycoon.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 (English)

Release Date: October 21

Taking us into the lives of a collective of vampires cohabiting in Staten Island, alongside their perpetually flustered familiar.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 – (English)

Release Date: October 9

This comedy series follows a group of dedicated teachers and a clueless principal at a Philadelphia public school who band together to overcome challenges and limited resources in their mission to support their students.

Hold Your Breath (English)

Release Date: October 3

Hold Your Breath is a psychological horror-thriller set in 1930s Oklahoma. It tells the story of a mother who becomes convinced that a mysterious presence lurking in the dust storms poses a dire threat to her family. As her fear intensifies, she resorts to desperate actions to safeguard her loved ones from this unseen menace.

Vaazhai (Tamil)

Release Date: October 11

In Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai, the story follows a tender-hearted adolescent boy in a rural Tamil Nadu village during the late 1990s. Amidst the hardships of poverty, he struggles to balance the pressures of school and the weight of societal injustice. Set against the backdrop of a communist movement fighting for better wages for plantation workers, the boy must navigate both personal and community challenges.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (English)

Release Date: October 29

This series serves as a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, set a decade later. Justin Russo, now living an ordinary life, is tasked with training a powerful young wizard.

ZEE5

The Signature (Hindi)

Release date: October 4

An elderly man’s life spirals into chaos as he navigates a labyrinth of financial strain and emotional upheaval, relentlessly struggling against insurmountable odds in a desperate attempt to save his critically ill wife.

Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3 (English)

Release date: October 3

In this season our brave heroes are plunged into the depths of Hell, confronting unimaginable terrors as they battle to free Exandria from the ruthless clutches of the malevolent dragon Thordak and his relentless army.

Citadel: Diana (Italian)

Release Date: October 10

In the year 2030, Diana, an undercover agent, must navigate as a mole within the Manticore organization and team up with its determined heir to overthrow their control over Europe.

So, these were some of the exciting OTT releases lined up for the month of October. Which one are you most excited for?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 OTT Release Update: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Is Now Streaming Online But There’s A Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News