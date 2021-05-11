Over the last several days, hundreds of dead bodies – some half burnt – have been found floating in the Ganga in Bihar midst the second wave of Covid-19. This has left people shocked and some Bollywood celebrities are now speaking about it.

Stars like Shekhar Suman, Urmila Matondkar & Divyenndu Sharma have taken to their social media accounts and expressed shock at the dead bodies found floating in the Ganga. Read to know what they said

“150 half burnt bodies of suspected Corona victims found floating in Ganga river in Bihar. If this is not Apoclaypse ‘Pralay’ then what is it? We don’t deserve this. We don’t. Frightening, horrifying to say the least. God plz save us from this cataclysm,” wrote actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday.

150 half burnt bodies of suspected Corona victims found floating in Ganga river in Bihar.If this is not Apoclaypse”Pralay”then wat is it?We don’t deserve this.We don’t. Frightening ,horrifying to say the least.God plz save us from this cataclysm. 🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) May 11, 2021

Bollywood Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: “Over 100 dead bodies of suspected Covid fatalities dumped in Ganga. Tragic.. brutal.. inhuman beyond belief. Om Shanti #IndiaCovidCrisis.”

मै बेपनाह अंधेरों को सुबह कैसे कहूँ

मैं इन नज़ारों का अँधा तमाशबीन नहीं 💔💔

Over 100 dead bodies of suspected Covid fatalities dumped in Ganga.

Tragic..brutal..inhuman beyond belief.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏#IndiaCovidCrisis pic.twitter.com/eSSS4hoVm8 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) May 10, 2021

“Dead bodies found floating in Ganga!!! Yeh kahan se kahan aa gaye hum.. Now, Uttarakhand is going through crisis, like most of our states!! We are in a State of EMERGENCY,” tweeted Bollywood actor Divyenndu Sharma.

Dead bodies found floating in Ganga!!! Yeh kahan se kahan aa gaye hum.. Now, Uttarakhand is going through crisis, like most of our states!! We are in a State of EMERGENCY 🆘 — divyenndu (@divyenndu) May 10, 2021

Amid the Covid surge that is wreaking havoc across India, the administration in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday found at least 45 dead bodies, most in a decomposed stage, in the Ganga, and claimed they had been thrown into the river in upstream Uttar Pradesh.

