Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra Urges People To Stop Shaming Those Who Step Out For Work Amidst Lockdown

Popular TV actor Karan Mehra has taken to his social media handle to share a rather interesting post, urging fans to understand people’s reasons when they are stepping outside their homes amid the lockdown days.

Hinting to his team of phlebotomists, who continue to go to work at his diagnostic franchise center which he says is authorized to conduct tests for Covid-19, Karan further said that he wants people to stop shaming those who test positive for the virus as well.

Taking to his social media handle, Karan Mehra along with his wife Nisha Rawal took to social media and held up a placard which urged people to be a bit more sensitive. The caption read, “We live in an atmosphere of shame. We are ashamed of everything that is real about us; ashamed of ourselves, our relatives, our incomes, our accents, our opinions, our experience, our naked skins”.- Anonymous

Shaming someone tends to do the exact opposite of encouraging change. It shuts it them down Shame is one of the strongest, most unpleasant of human emotions. It is self-conscious, powerless, and worthless. Shame has an effect on the mind & body. STOP SHAMING THE WORKING CLASS! STOP SHAMING PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO GO OUT. May be someone is dying! STOP SHAMING people who come out with the VIRUS!STOP Stigmatising! If something so small as this this microorganism couldn’t teach us something, wonder what else will? I hope we don’t lose more people to suicide than the virus itself.I am ashamed I am kickstarting this awareness campaign to stop #CORONASHAMING Let’s cut the bud at it’s nip. I request all of you to write on a piece of paper & post a photo to spread awareness to encourage people to come out of their closets to get tested & we come out of this pandemic healthier than ever! Are u listening?:

Despite taking the necessary precautions for his team, Karan says that people still avoid meeting his workers and their families. Karan was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “They come from far away, traveling two hours in the bus. On Day 1 of the lockdown, one of them was also beaten by the cop as we couldn’t get them Special IDs so that the cops allow them to commute to work. They’re stigmatized by the people in their societies and people look at them as if they are carriers of coronavirus. Some even shun coming close to them and their family.”

For the unversed, Karan Mehra is popular for his stint in the long-running Star Tv daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naitik Singhania.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!