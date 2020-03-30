Kangana Ranaut Plans To Do A Film With Aamir Khan On The Real-Life Love Story Of Dilip Kumar & Madhubala

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She played the character of a mother who is trying to make a comeback in Kabaddi and her performance was critically appreciated. She is currently in Manali enjoying lockdown with her family.

Kangana went LIVE with Pinkvilla and answered which gen-Y actor she would like to work with. Yes, Kangana who’s a one-woman army herself expressed her desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh but on one condition.

“I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance,” Kangana said. The flamboyant actress stated that she doesn’t want to be part of the cliche love stories that we often witness, where the hero saves the heroine from a tough situation. She would rather be a part of a project like Abhimaan along with Ranbir Kapoor.

For Ranveer, she said she would like to recreate something like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’. She would play the character of Gaga and Ranveer can be a perfect match for Bradley’s character and said, “Ranveer’s energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that.”

Kangana also expressed her desire to work with Aamir Khan. Kangana confessed that she would want to bring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s story to the screens once again. She would love to play Madhubala’s character and Aamir just perfectly fits the bill for Dilip Kumar.

Are you excited to see them together soon?

