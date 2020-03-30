Salim Khan On Salman Khan’s Donation: “Humara Paisa Jahan Jaaye, Wahan Dikhna Chahiye”

Salman Khan’s helping nature is no secret! Now giving proof of his humanity and sensitivity to all those in need, the Sultan actor pledged to look after as many as 25,000 daily wagers of the film industry. As the actor extends financial help to these families who are in dire need, his father Salim Khan has opened up about how his family is always ready to help those in need.

Opening up about not just Salman’s act of charity, but his whole family, Salim Khan has said, “I don’t want to comment on [Salman’s contribution to the 25,000 workers] as I don’t know much about it. But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye.”

Further speaking to Mid-Day in the same interview, the veteran scriptwriter said, “[Since the past fortnight], we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards. We must all look after our staff.” Giving yet another example of Salman’s generosity, a certain source has revealed to the publication, “Salman is also taking care of the ration of those at his studio who are in dire need.” Arbaaz Khan, who runs his eponymous studio, says, “We have asked all employees to stay home; their salaries are taken care of as are their other needs.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan has currently halted the shooting of both his next released, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali given the current circumstances.

