Television star Divyanka Tripathi on Monday shared a stunning photograph from picturesque Cape Town, calling herself a “seasonal flower”.

In the picture, Divyanka is dressed in a red dress and she strikes a pose alongside a wall of red flowers.

“A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom,” Divyanka Tripathi wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Divyanka Tripathi below:

Divyanka is in Cape Town for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Others who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this year include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, and Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up to us about her plans in Bollywood. She said, “I think that should be the next step, web series and then films. Wo jo film ka experience hai, 2 ghante me ek kahina ka hissa hona aur us ek kaahani me itni gehri chaap chorna ki wo aapko zindagi bhar yaad reh jaye, wo kirdaar aur kahaani bhi. Mai kuch waisa karna chahti hoon. (The fact that an experience of 2 hours in a film that you’re a part of, can lead impact of a lifetime including that character and the lifetime, I want to be a part of something like that!)”

