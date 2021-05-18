Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making noise every now and then. The show witnessed a roadblock like most others due to lockdown. But the makers have been working on their part to ensure entertainment for the massive fan base. And with such a huge show come a lot of fact checks. Our today’s piece is about Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer) and the famous TMKOC bhootni, Mamta Dutta.

Remember the famous Bhootni in Taarak Mehta? Yes, the same woman who drove Gokuldham society with fear in her white saree. But she also did crack us up a million times! And all of that got massive TRPs to the makers. Just not that, fans flooded the team with requests and Mamta was brought back as Daraavni Dulhan for an episode.

But as far as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are concerned, fans keep searching for connections between them all. Something similar happened as Munmun Dutta and Mamta Dutta share a common surname and it has left fans wondering.

Fans were highly convinced that maybe Munmun Dutta and Mamta Dutta are real-life sisters. But the fact is, they’re not. In fact, this is just pure coincidence and they have nothing to do with each other in real life!

Meanwhile, Munmun plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her chemistry with Tanuj Mahashabde (Mr. Iyer) is loved by fans. Apart from that, it is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s affection towards her that grabs a lot of eyeballs.

In the real world, the actress is currently drawing a lot of negative publicity. It all happened as she used a wring word during one of her YouTube videos. It was termed as a casteist slur and an FIR has also been registered after the incident.

