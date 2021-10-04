Advertisement

Model-rapper Azim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is currently seen as a contestant in the 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Before entering the house, he remembered late TV star Sidharth Shukla, whom Umar called a strong personality and character.

Umar met Sidharth during ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as his brother Asim was a contestant too in that edition. He recalled meeting the late actor during the family special edition and in the finale.

Advertisement

Umar Riaz, who is a surgeon by profession, talked about Sidharth to IANS, he said: “I would remember him as a very strong guy, personality and strong character. The guy had been in the industry for a very long time.”

“(He was) A gentleman when he came in (Bigg Boss 13) with strong views and maturity. He had his aura. So, obviously I will remember him like this and when I met him in the finale a He was a humble guy as well,” Umar Riaz added.

Umar is one of the 15 contestants in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Colors channel.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Threatens Vidhi Pandya, “Zabaan Tod Dungi”; Tejasswi Prakash & Vishal Kotian Defend The Latter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube