Asim Riaz was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 and gave a tough competition to late actor Sidharth Shukla who won the season. Now, if the reports are to be believed Asim’s elder brother Umar Riaz has been approached for the upcoming season Bigg Boss 15 and is trending on Twitter post the speculations.

The probable list of BB 15 contestants is doing the rounds on social media and Umar’s name is there too.

When Asim Riaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13, his elder brother Umar Riaz was going all out supporting his younger brother and asking his fans to make Asim win the season on social media.

Now, as soon as Umar Riaz’s name started doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 15, his fans started trending on Twitter and a user tweeted, “Umar Bhai is in Quarantine check the landline phone in this pic #UmarRiaz Bhai is coming. #AsimSquad be ready for Dhamaka”.

Another user tweeted, “I can never forget the way he used to single-handedly tackle all PRs & defamation going on outside during against Asim during BB13. His tweets used to give me hope& courage during those days when Asim used to suffer inside. My support 2 #UmarRiaz & I won’t hear a word against him”.

A third user tweeted, “Exclusive & 1000000% confirmed ! #UmarRiaz is all set to enter #BiggBoss15 ! He offered last year too but he refused, now he physically fit like asim”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those who're unaware Umar is a doctor and a frontline health worker who was working continuously during the pandemic putting his own life at risk.He even got infected once.But by the grace of Almighty he recovered. So that's a good enough reason to support him #UmarRiaz — Umar Riaz FTW (@UmarFtw) September 22, 2021

Besides, Umar, Pratik Sehajpal will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 along with Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty according to reports.

The new names that have been doing the rounds for the upcoming season are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Will you support Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

