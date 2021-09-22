Avika Gor Breaks The Internet With Her Tiny Bikini Video; A User Comments, “Hot Anandi,

Advertisement

Avika Gor started her career as a child artist in the television industry and rose to fame with her stint of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. The show is still one of the most prominent shows made in the history of Indian television. The beauty is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani and treating us all with pretty videos and pictures of herself.

Avika enjoys quite a huge fan following on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the video on Instagram in a tiny bikini, Avika Gor captioned it, “At the beach next to water villas, not just the sunrises & the sunsets. Every min of the day is so beautiful here.”

Avika Gor, you beauty!

Now, as soon as the video went viral on social media, a fan reacted to her video and commented, “Hot Anandi.” Another fan commented, “Pataka 🧨.” A third fan commented, “Side effects of Baal Vivah😍😍.”

Meanwhile, talking about Balika Vadhu 2 with ETimes, Avika Gor said, “I will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one. I have a soft corner for BV…it changed my life. So, when I was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, I jumped at the opportunity.”

The actress continued and said, “The feeling is the same how it was when I left the show and Pratyusha (Banerjee) di entered as the new Anandi. It was letting go of the character and someone else playing the part. I know how to detach myself from a character.”

Avika Gor is currently focusing on her career in the South film industry.

What are your thoughts on her bikini video from the Maldives? Tell us in the comments below.

