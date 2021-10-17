Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15 began only two weeks ago and viewers are glued to the screens. The upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will be packed with high octane drama as an ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will enter the house to guide the contestants.

The makers of the show dropped a new promo of the popular controversial reality show and it seems the drama has not yet ended. One of the contestants is going to be shown a mirror and it is none other than popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali.

In the promo, it is seen that the filmmaker Farah Khan asked all the contestants to rank themselves as per their two-week performance in the show but their ranking didn’t go down well with her. Tees Maar Khan director is seen reviewing each contestant’s performance.

Farah tells Shamita Shetty that she doesn’t need anyone’s support to move ahead in the show and then moves on to Jay Bhanushali. She then tells him that he has lost track of the game.”Tu Thoda bhuj gaya, jaag jaa thoda,” Farah tells Jay. She then tells Vishal Kotian he should not win Bigg Boss 15. Well, why did she told him this will be cleared tonight. However, the filmmaker then praised and applauded Tejasswi Prakash’s game.

Check out the promo below:

The drama doesn’t end there. As seen in the promo, Salman also asks them a few questions that would throw light on their perspective on each other in the show. The Dabangg star asks Karan Kundrra if he is using his fellow contestants to enter the main house. He also asked Kundrra whether Jay is a trustworthy person or not.

Well watching the promo it is evident that this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode was all about bashing and guiding the contestants. It was much needed after what happened in the BB house this week.

