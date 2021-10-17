Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday announced his next film Gorkha, which is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). An ex Gorkha officer pointed out a major mistake in the poster and the star reacted to it.

The new film marks Akki’s third collaboration with filmmaker and producer Anand L Rai. Previously the two collaborated on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

An ex Gorkha officer, Major Manik M Jolly, took to Twitter on Saturday to point out a major mistake in the poster. He said that a traditional Khukri looks different than depicted in the poster. Jolly wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks.”

Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/LhtBlQ9UGn — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 16, 2021

Akshay Kumar promptly responded, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.” Following folded hands. Take a look at the tweet below:

Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2021

This is not the first time that the ex-Gorkha pointed out a mistake in a film poster. Previously, Major Manik M Jolly pointed out a mistake in the poster of Sam Bahaur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal. He wrote, “Someone who’s been dressed wrongly as evident from Colored images. He’s a Gurkha Officer. He wore Black rank badges , not golden. This is the least that’s expected from movie makers. Get the uniform right of such legendary soldiers. @vickykaushal09 – Another proud Gurkha.”

Someone who’s been dressed wrongly as evident from Colored images. He’s a Gurkha Officer. He wore Black rank badges , not golden. This is the least that’s expected from movie makers. Get the uniform right of such legendary soldiers. @vickykaushal09

– Another proud Gurkha pic.twitter.com/AXjfexC88p — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) June 27, 2020

