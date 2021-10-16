Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan will again appear this week on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode where his new target will be contestant Afsana Khan. The singer has been creating chaos in the house over the week getting into fights, targeting Shamita Shetty with ageist remarks, and so on.
The new promo video that was released shows the host introducing the singer as ‘superstar of the season. “I’ll tell you what all you’ve said. ‘Shamita buddhi hai, ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat (Shamita is old and it’s time for her to sit at home. She is cheap).’ You will decide who is cheap?” Salman then asks her.
Afsana Khan replies to him saying, “Aap bade ho (You are elder to me).” Salman Khan, however, interrupts by saying, “Nai, nai. Main buddha hu (No, no. I am old).” Although the singer said that the things she did was in a state of anger, Salman did not buy any of it. “You speak badly and also throw hands,” he says, adding that she has a ‘set pattern’. Shamita Shetty agreed with Salman saying that Afsana argues with others then starts harming herself.
Check out the video below:
Finally, #AfsanaKhan will get the treatment she deserves for her ill words to #ShamitaShetty & other hms!#BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/ySS74zOsth
— ✨ (@zehnaseebb) October 15, 2021
Salman Khan notifies Afsana Khan that if it was in his hands she would have been already out of the house. But the singer did not mind it at all as she replied saying she has ‘no problem’. It is still unknown if the clip was edited in a way to make it look like she was reacting to Salman’s words.
Gauhar Khan, a former contestant on Bigg Boss, had also reacted over the fight between Afsana and Shamita on Friday. On her Twitter handle, she said, “Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , and Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15.”
The episode also showed the singer having another ugly fight with co-contestant Akasa Singh and ended up tearing her clothes. When Akasa opposed her behaviour, Afsana Khan declined to apologise.
