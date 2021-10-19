Singer Vishal Dadlani is now all set to enjoy judging a new set of singers in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Dadlani previously judged Indian Idol and left the show after the team moved to Daman from Mumbai during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Anu Malik was brought in as the judge of the show later.

Advertisement

The composer had taken a break from judging the singing reality show in June 2021 when there were restrictions imposed in Mumbai and TV shows had to shift base out of Mumbai. He shifted to Lonavala a few months back with his parents during the second wave of the pandemic and so did not return to the set as it was shifted to Daman.

Advertisement

Vishal Dadlani even spoke about moving to Lonavala during a conversation with ETimes. He said, “My parents are my first priority. Therefore, I decided to move out of Mumbai and look after them and be safe at home. The entire focus of my life during the pandemic was to keep my parents safe. And thankfully, we are healthy and fine.”

Singer and judge Vishal Dadlani did not return to the show as judge after the team moved back to Mumbai from Daman but he was seen only in the audience cheering for the singers during the finale. Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan lifted the trophy while Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble became runners-up.

Talking about Anu Malik replacing him, Dadlani said, “I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again.”

However, now Vishal Dadlani has returned to the City and is now all set to enjoy judging a new set of singers in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka Reacts To The Troll Asking “Main Bhi Aapki Godi Mein Aa Sakta Hoon?” & It’s Hilarious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube