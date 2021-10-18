Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka had arrived on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where she was shown some comments from her Instagram post. The actress was tagged along with Bollywood’s most loved and talented actresses Juhi Chawla and Madhoo.

Advertisement

On the show during its ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment, the host read out some funny comments on their posts. On a post showing Ayesha posing with her pet cat, a fan comment read: “Meow meow toh main bhi kar leta hoon, kya main bhi aapki godi mein aa sakta hoon (Even I say meow, can I sit in your lap)?”

Advertisement

Ayesha Jhulka was completely shocked looking at that comment. Replying to it she joked saying “Aaja, pata lag jayega (Come, you will find out).” Another fan had answered back to the original comment, “Unko billi pasand hai, gadhe nahi (She likes cats, not donkeys).”

Agreeing to the comment Ayesha Jhulka laughed and said, “Sahi bola, bilkul sahi bola. Yeh jaanta hai, jo bhi hai (That’s absolutely true. This person knows it).”

The actress has been featured in movies such as Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and was last seen in Genius, which was released in 2018, after a long break. During her interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about the reason behind her absence from Bollywood.

Ayesha Jhulka said that she received very identical roles during her younger time and so she made a conscious decision to move away from the ‘same typical stuff’. “I wanted to do something that’s going to be performance-oriented. I felt my talent was not really explored the way I could have performed. That wouldn’t have happened if I was in this rat race. I consciously cut down on films after my biggest hit, Dalaal (1993). I’m glad I did, otherwise, I’d have been doing the same stuff,” she said. The actress also claimed to have turned down many TV shows as well. She also confirms that she is reading scripts now and is thinking to make her digital debut.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Hints Missing Sidharth Shukla, Says “Hero Koi Aur Tha” While Calling Herself Heroine Of Bigg Boss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube