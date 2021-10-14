With every passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is becoming more interesting with new game plans and strategies by contestants and growing rivalries.

Surviving the wild has tested the ‘junglewaasis’ like never before. They are now eager to get back into the house to live comfortably. After a long wait, Bigg Boss has now given them a chance to do so as they take on a quirky task.

As ‘junglewaasis’ break into teams for this task, they brace themselves to put their best foot forward. Meanwhile, Vishal Kotian finds an alternative to get back into the Bigg Boss 15 house. Knowing that Shamita Shetty is the ‘Sanchalak’ that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approaches her with his plan.

Vishal Kotian smartly convinces her that she would benefit from having him and his team in the Bigg Boss 15 house. As Shamita Shetty gives her decision in favour of Team Tiger, the opposing team senses foul play and begins arguing with her. Now that Shamita has taken this bold step, she will have to face the wrath of the ‘junglewaasis’ in the other team, who take her on with complete fury.

On the other hand, another conflict begins between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra who have remained good friends so far this season. While Karan raises objections about Jay’s swearing, the latter stands his ground. He argues with Karan.

Karan Kundrra, however, points out how Jay hasn’t been in good form, unlike Pratik. In an unexpected twist, the tide seems to be turning for Pratik as Jay begins to lose his closest friends in the show. Only time will tell what will happen in Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, things aren’t smooth in Ieshaan and Miesha’s lives, where an argument has erupted, threatening to compromise their relationship. Ieshaan expresses his discomfort at Miesha openly talking about their relationship, assuming everyone is making fun of them. This upsets her as she asks him to shut up. Is this the end of their bittersweet romance?

