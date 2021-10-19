Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is currently the most loved show on Indian television. The daily soap that began during the pandemic brought many families together as the drama had a unique quality while other serials failed to impress. Although we see the characters in the show sharing love-hate relationships, behind the cameras the lead cast members are just opposite. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna are always seen entertaining their social media flowers with funny and interesting reels.

For the past few months, the titular character and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry in the show is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, as the businessman has helped Anupamaa grow as a person. Even in real life, the two actors have linked up so much that they often share Instagram reels together and fans are loving their off-screen chemistry.

Starting with Bachpan Ka Pyaar and a romantic dance on a plane, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia and Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa are back with yet another romantic dance video on the song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu.’

Rupali Ganguly shared the lovely video with Gaurav Khanna on her Instagram and fans are totally in love with them, the Anupamaa actress wrote, “They say “Perfection is an Illusion” and I couldn’t agree more….We were aiming for perfection but turns out that this ‘blooper’ seemed to be more fun. Here’s a treat for our insta family on MaAn-day….. fun moments right out of our sets to brighten your week ahead. Do watch Anupamaa and Anuj dancing.”

The co-stars, whom fans call #MaAn, seem to enjoy each other’s company very well and this video is a proof. In no time, the video received lakhs of views and crossed 1,00,000 likes

Earlier, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia spoke about the high TRPs of Anupamaa. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the actor said, “In today’s times when other big shows and reality shows are on, we are maintaining the TRP and viewership. It is commendable and I feel our writing is very strong. Our writers, directors, and creatives are really good at their job. When you have a good team then performing well becomes easier. It is like when all the players in the team play well, the team eventually wins.”

