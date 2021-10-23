The Bigg Boss 15 week gone by was full of drama, action and loads of emotions. It’s Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan is all set to take the contestant’s class and reprimand them for their behaviour. From Jay Bhanushali to Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra, the host of the controversial reality show leaves no one.

Advertisement

As per the latest promo shared on Instagram, we see Salman Khan first slam Jay for his performance in the recent task – the one where they had to forfeit a certain amount of their prize money in order to move from being junglewasis to become gharwale. He then pulls up Pratik and Karan for their recent aggressive behaviour before dropping a wildcard bomb on them.

Advertisement

As per the promo shared on social media, the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar clip begins with host Salman Khan calling Jay Bhanushali’s principles for saving the amount from the prize money ‘100% fake’. The host then goes on to say in Hindi, “The prize money was Bigg Boss’, why were you so strongly taking a stand to save your image?” He concludes by adding, “Ye aapko le doobega.”

Salman Khan then moves on to Karan Kundrra for choke slamming Pratik Sehajpal. The Bigg Boss 14 host asks Pratik, “Pratik, Karan pinned you down. Had Jay done this to you, what would have been your reaction?” Pratik replies, “I would have been out of the show right now,” before adding, “Mai gussa nahi tha mai hurt tha.” To this Karan replied that he never expected Pratik would try sabotaging his game and hence he was hurt, leading to him chock slamming Pratik. Apologizing for the same, Karan said, “I’m sorry Pratik. Agar woh chaiye toh mai zindagi bhar…” before breaking down.

The Bigg Boss 15 promo then sees Salman Khan informing all that there will be a wildcard entry happening. The video then features actress Shilpa Shetty is seen saying “Bigg Boss ka joh entertainment quotient hai who zyada upar hone wala hai.” The promo ends with Maniesh Paul and Hina Khan having some much-needed fun with the contestants. Check out the promo here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sees Another Exit From The Show After Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube