Gearing up for the theatrical release of her film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is thrilled by the positive reviews coming her way following preview shows of the movie.

In the movie which releases June 10, she portrays the interesting character of Manokamna, who becomes a condom saleswoman from Chanderi.

Nushrratt says, “We have had some screenings for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari‘ already. I have been doing interviews with journalists who are speaking to us after watching the film, and meeting more and more people during promotions and otherwise. Their reactions to the film were so heartwarming. I have not seen the film yet and I have been living vicariously through their reactions, of how they felt when they watched the film.”

Nushrratt further elaborates, “It is such a rewarding feeling which I can’t even put down in words. I think the audiences’ reactions is exactly what I as an actor thrive for, to do better and do more. Getting a first-hand experience of this is just amazing. It feels like some part of the burden from my shoulders has been reduced. I’m in between the dancing in joy and keeping my fingers crossed still for the release.”

Nushrratt will also be next seen in ‘Selfiee’, ‘Ram Setu’ and Bellamkonda Srinivas’.

