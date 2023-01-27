Ever since Fukrey 3’s poster has been released, fans have been wondering why Ali Fazal is missing from the poster. A lot of people even deduced that he won’t be returning as Zafar bhai in the third installment of the comedy franchise. However, now Ali himself shared an official statement to answer all of his fan’s queries and it’s bittersweet news for all the Ali Fazal fans. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Fukrey 3 is an eagerly-awaited third part of the comedy franchise produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The comedy-drama is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba that features Richa Chaddha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the poster and the release date got revealed, a large part of the audience noticed that Ali Fazal who played an important character in the last two installments is missing. And it created a stir among the audience that whether he will be returning as Zafar bhai or not. Now, in an official statement released by Ali Fazal, confirming his exit and hinting at returning as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3, he said, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around…”

Ali Fazal further mentioned, “But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!”

Ali Fazal is a versatile actor who has shown his worth in projects like Fukrey, Mirzapur, Forget Me Not, Death on the Nile, and the list goes on. What are your thoughts about Ali Fazal not returning as Zafar bhaiya in Fukrey 3? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: KRK Takes A U-Turn Calling Pathaan A ‘Hit’ On Day 1 After Accusing Producers Of Buying Tickets Worth 15 Crores, Netizens Troll “Iska Hriday Parivartan Kaise Hua?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News