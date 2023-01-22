Last year one of the most gorgeous couples in tinsel town got hitched. Yes, you guessed it correctly! We are talking about none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple had a really good year in 2022; first, they got married and then welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November. And now, there have been speculations going around that the actress might be pregnant once again.

Alia and Ranbir’s romance first sparked on the sets of their film Brahmastra, and both the film and their relationship reached their destination last year. They tied the knot in April in the presence of their close friends and family. Now there are rumours flying about that the actress is once again pregnant. Scroll down to know more!

As per a report in Bollywood Life, an entertainment portal has imputed that Alia Bhatt is expecting her second child. The claim has been made based on the fact that she launched her new maternity collection for her clothing brand, and that is what started the entire thing. The couple has not yet addressed the matter officially; obviously, they might have thought it’s better to stay silent rather than give it any attention.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are following a very strict policy of no photographs of Baby Raha. This rule will stand until their daughter turns at least two years. However, they did show Raha’s pictures to the paparazzi, and as per them, she looks like her father a lot. Unfortunately, their fans have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the youngest member of the Kapoor clan.

On the professional front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy with their upcoming films. Alia will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh once again after Gully Boy in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone alongside Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, is also slated to release this year.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor’s rom-com opposite Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhooti Main Makkar will be released this year. He will also be seen pairing up with Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

