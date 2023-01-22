Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the silver screen in a full-fledged role in the spy-action drama Pathaan. As the film release is around the corner, the excitement amongst his fans is skyrocketing. Amidst this, the superstar yet again conducted the AMA session on Twitter.

On Saturday evening, King Khan replied to several of his fans who shared enthusiasm for his upcoming release as advance booking has already begun in several parts of the country. Needless to say, the much-expected SRK’s dose of humour was witnessed.

During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to help him out in booking tickets for the first day first show of Pathaan. The superstar, however, refused to do so. “Book my show crashed, @iamsrk Can you give me 2 ticket so I will watch FDFS,” said the fan.

King Khan replied, “Nahi tickets toh you will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash.” If this wasn’t enough, another fan asked him if he has a kissing scene in the film. The fan asked, “Pathaan kise kiss krega” to which SRK said, ““#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi….Kick karne aaya hai.”

Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash…. https://t.co/gUxVW5ZtAD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

A fan also shared a Pathaan still with him and asked him how many abs he had. “Defines my body of work,” Shah Rukh replied. In response to a question, which the user later deleted, Shah Rukh also advised a fan to watch Pathaan after the Republic Day parade on January 26.

King Khan wrote, “26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai (26 Jan parade is very important). It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade you will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later.”

Defines my body of work…. https://t.co/RiHCuiizuU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later https://t.co/PF25spss3q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seemingly also trying to watch his film Pathaan with the audience. Replying to a fan he said, “No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall.”

No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall. https://t.co/AamgAD6MRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

King Khan even addressed the speculations of not appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. When a fan asked about it, he said, “Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan”

Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan https://t.co/kIfnZa6YOa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

