Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most-loved and most-adored couples in the B-Town. The couple has been painting the town red with their oh-so-cute photos ever since they made their relationship official. Alia and Ranbir, who fell head-over-heels over with each other, while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding affair on April 14, 2022. Before Alia, the actor was in an alleged relationship with Katrina Kaif, who was then good friends with the Raazi actress. Kat is currently happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

After announcing their pregnancy in June last year, the couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, in November. They’ve named her Raha Kapoor. Ever since the duo embraced parenthood, they have been away from the limelight until now.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took a break from parenting duties and arrived for an event at Press Club Mumbai. The venue saw the duo’s most memorable photos. Right from attending events to getting married those photos were filled with some memories close to everyone’s hearts. While they were in complete awe of those pictures, netizens spotted them ignoring Alia’s throwback photo with Katrina Kaif from an event.

The photo was from the time when Katrina Kaif had bumped into Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at an award show in 2019. While Alia and Katrina are seeing holding hands, RK is seen sitting on the side. Soon after the photo surfaced on the web netizens thought both ignored the photo and moved on but looking at another photo, RK and Alia are seen keenly looking into their old photos.

A user wrote, “”Crazy how Alia ignored the picture with her ‘best friend’,” while another said, “Alia changed her facial expression, and began to make a face when she saw Katrina’s photo.”

A third user wrote, “Both of them (Alia and Ranbir) ignored the picture (with Katrina), they knew cameras were right there.”

“Ranbir’s reaction when he saw Katrina’s picture…,” said a fourth netizen.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

