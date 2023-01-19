Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan’s release date is just around the corner, and honestly, we can’t hold our excitement at the bay. However, if you pay just the attention, you will find out that there hasn’t been a lot of promotions going on regarding the film. No reality shows, no media interviews – nothing. Here’s what a close source to the Pathaan team and SRK revealed in a conversation with a media portal.

As per reports, SRK is not okay with the promotional strategies. He has been refraining from using the usual marketing strategies to promote his film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. For the unversed, SRK is returning to the screens after four years with back-to-back movies, and we hope all of them become blockbusters!

Now, there are reports that suggest Shah Rukh Khan is avoiding media interviews so that there’s no bad speculations or promotion surface. Now, as per a report in ETimes, a close source has revealed that SRK will not be attending Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to promote Pathaan and said, “Shah Rukh Khan will not be going on the Bigg Boss show. He prefers to reach his audience directly.”

Not only Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, he has apparently also turned down Kapil Sharma’s show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The insider further shared, “The film has got its momentum and this time SRK who has been avoiding media attraction is going ahead with the film release without any conventional media promotion.”

Well, after the song Besharam Rang released, the film and the track got an immense amount of attention from all the controversies that ignited from it. And since then, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has not only become entertainment news but also become part of political discussion!

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023. Are you excited, and what do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of promotion? Let us know in the comments!

