After Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became a blockbuster, fans have been waiting eagerly for its sequel. The second installment was announced after the record-breaking success of the first part and has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. And guess what? According to a source, Pushpa 2 makers have cast the talented and handsome Bollywood hottie Sajjad Delafrooz, who won over the crowd with his performances in Tiger Zinda Hai and Special Ops.

Sajjad Delafrooz has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. All thanks to his exceptional performances, charm, and, well, good looks! The actor has been gaining popularity each day. And if the ongoing buzz in the media and the film industry are to be believed, Sajjad has been roped in for Allu Arjun’s starrer Pushpa 2 to play a key role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, detailed information about his role is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer in this forthcoming film. However, any official announcement or confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers or the actor.

Check out some of his heart-throbbing photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Delafrooz (@sajjad_delafrooz)

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘, Sajjad Delafrooz was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, and now the actor will soon be seen in ‘Freddy‘ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu Being Favoured By Some Telugu Theatre Owners Over Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya & Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News