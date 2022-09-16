Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, known for making classy action thrillers and romantic dramas, is to next direct a film with Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Gautham Menon revealed this piece of information during a recent interaction organised to promote his just released Tamil film, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’.

Gautham Vasudev Menon said he would be directing Ram Pothineni in a new film next year.

Gautham Vasudev Menon also added that producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore had been a bridge between Ram Pothineni and him for a long time now. In fact, the Telugu version of ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’, called ‘The Life of Muthu’, was released by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner Sravanthi Movies.

With Gautham’s intense gangster flick, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’, featuring Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani receiving rave reviews, fans of Ram Pothineni are excited.

Meanwhile, sources say that work on Ram Pothineni‘s latest film, tentatively titled ‘Boyapati Rapo’, is to start by the end of this month.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon recently made the headlines when he spoke about choreographer Brinda turning director with a full-fledged action film. He said, “Brinda is a monster and I am very happy to say that she is my monster. She has worked in all my films except for ‘Nadunisi Naaygal’, and if my songs look good, 99 per cent credit goes to Brinda and 1 per cent to me.” [Inputs from IANS]

