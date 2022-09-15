Actor Ashwin Kakumanu has showered praise on the recently released Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, saying the film taps into nostalgia while also keeping the writing modern.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the actor on Wednesday wrote, “#Kanam #OkeOkaJeevitham What a lovely heart-warming film. Loved how it taps into nostalgia while also keeping the writing modern.

Advertisement

“Amala Akkineni ma’am deservedly given a mass entry and is the soul of the film. Loved the performances by Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Ramesh Thilak, Sathish, Nasser sir Yogjaypee and of course the child actors who did such a great job,” wrote Ashwin Kakumanu.

The actor did not stop there. He also lauded director Shree Karthick and his technical team apart from the producer as well.

Ashwin Kakumanu wrote, “Hats off to you director Shree Karthick, film editor Sreejith Sarang, Cinematographer Sujith Sarang and music director Jakes Bejoy and the production design. Loved the interval block. Congratulations S R Prabhu and Dream Warrior Pictures for another unique film and backing the filmmakers.”

#Kanam #OkeOkaJeevitham ehat a lovely heart warming film. Loved how it taps into nostalgia while also keeping the writing modern. @amalaakkineni1 ma’ams deservedly given a mass entry and is the soul of the film. Loved the performances by @ImSharwanand @riturv @RameshThilak53… pic.twitter.com/BLZNoIFdOi — Ashwin Kakumanu (@AshwinKakumanu) September 14, 2022

For more updates on South news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Salaries! Not Allu Arjun, But Director Sukumar To Get A Record-Breaking Hike In Remuneration Through This Way?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram