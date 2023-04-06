Filmmaker Karan Johar often has been on the receiving end for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, an old video of the filmmaker confessing that he tried to sabotage Anushka Sharma’s career in her initial years in Bollywood has gone viral. Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani react to the viral video.

At an event in 2016, the filmmaker-producer had said that he asked Aditya Chopra not to cast Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Many expressed rage over Karan’s confession as the old video surfaced on Reddit.

Sharing the same video that starred Karan Johar sitting beside Anushka, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday, “’I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”

Reacting to Apurva’s tweet, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in the gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

Karan Johar was accompanied by Anushka and Aishwarya Rai at the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, which was held around the release of his directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Making a confession in front of Anushka, who was in a jolly mood throughout, Karan said, “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign, and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

