Peaky Blinder’s star Cillian Murphy seemed to be in a celebratory mood as the Irish actor was papped with Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight during a boozy night out. Cillian was clicked in London as he hit the pub with Steven. The actor had a great time while enjoying his pints before moving on to champagne.

Cillian Murphy will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated Oppenheimer. A pulse-pounding trailer of the same was recently unveiled at CinemaCon 2023.

Speaking of Cillian Murphy’s fun night out in London, the publication Mirror revealed that the actor let his hair down at the popular London boozer French House. The actor was seen in an all-black outfit. Cillian called it a night just after 8pm. However, the actor seemed to be in a party mood as he was not done there. Cillian then went to meet other friends before finally heading home an hour later. After the boozy night out, the actor was spotted urinating on the side of a wall before searching for a cab. Reports suggested that Cillian might have opted for French House due to its “no mobile phones” policy. This might have allowed him to drink and chat incognito without anyone troubling him.

Cillian Murphy, however, was not aware, there was paparazzi waiting for him outside. The Batman Begins star was caught attending the nature’s call with his black hoodie on.

On the work front, apart from Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy will next be seen in a movie based on his award-winning show Peaky Blinders. According to reports, Peaky Blinders film is scheduled to hit cinema screens in early 2024.

Cillian Murphy in one of his earlier interviews spoke about his role of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders saying, “There was slight hesitation because I’d never really played that physically imposing sort of hyper-masculine-type character.”

The actor added, “In fact, I’d probably played the opposite up to that point. But I knew that it was such amazing material and I knew that it was a gift of a role and I just needed to convince them that I could do it and I could work to become that physically imposing character.”

