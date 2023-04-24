Gal Gadot wooed the audience with her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Universe. But it came to an end as James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU as the new co-heads. There have been several speculations and fan-favourite names coming up for who could be the next Amazonian princess. Recently in an interview Ana de Armas was asked how she’d feel about playing the role of Wonder Woman. Ana was busy promoting his film ‘Ghosted’ alongside Chris Evans. scroll below to know the Blonde beauty’s reply.

After Gunn and Safran took over the DC, they revealed that they would not be moving forward with the third instalment of Wonder Woman. It left the fans heartbroken. However, before her complete departure from the Studio, fans are getting glimpses of her in films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and she is rumoured to appear in The Flash too.

Ana de Armas was in an interview with Wired, promoting her film, Ghosted. The talented actress has been a lot of popularity and fame over the past few years. She has garnered a lot of fans following as well. As per sources, some fans believe that she will be a perfect fit for the role of Wonder Woman in the new DCU, once played by Gal Gadot. But the Knives Out star has a different opinion.

Speaking to Wired, Ana de Armas was asked if she would be playing the new Wonder Woman. The actress said, “Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that.” Gal’s Wonder Woman made its first appearance in the DCU in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by her solo franchise in 2017 and 2020.

On the professional front, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans starrer Ghosted started streaming on Apple Tv+ on the 21st of April. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

