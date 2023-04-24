Emilia Clarke is one of the most stunning-looking actresses in Hollywood and enjoys a massive fanbase. She is considered one of the s*xiest women in the world, and hence, it’s a little surprising that she is not in a relationship. Well, the diva has been asked about her dating life several times, and once, she revealed the reason why she is single. Hint – it has something to do with her biggest fan, her mother! Scroll on to learn more.

Unlike many stars, Emilia did not have to wait long to get her first major break in acting. She debuted with Triassic Attack in 2010, and a year later, she starred as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, which made her a household name.

Despite her goofy personality and mesmerising looks, Emilia Clarke is still single. Many fans wonder, rightfully so, the reason for it, and interestingly, the actress jokingly hinted at it once. She appeared for The Graham Norton Show a few years ago and shared a funny story about her mother, Jennifer. She managed to make friends with the merchandise director of the Star Wars franchise and collected free merch that she later used to prank her daughter. For the unversed, the actress starred as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.

Emilia Clarke said that she was “blown away at how much merchandise there is.” While describing her mother’s prank, the actress said, “She thought it would be really funny if I came home and it was everywhere in my room.” An Instagram page called Thebigbossreels shared the hilarious clip and it’s too fun to watch.

Take A Look:

Graham Norton showed everyone a glimpse of Emilia’s bedroom, and my-oh-my, it’s definitely not what anyone would expect! The entire place was filled with the merchandise of her movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The funniest bit was that from the duvet to pillow covers, everything was covered with Emilia’s face.

The actress couldn’t hold back her tears and said, “It’s not like that now! This is another reason why I’m single.” She imagined inviting her date to her house and said, while talking to him, she would say suggestively, “Hey, come on in, I just did this whole little thing once (describing the room), I don’t have CV, I just have a bedroom.”

Honestly, we don’t blame Emilia Clarke’s mother because who wouldn’t want to look at the actress everywhere?!

