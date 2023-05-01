Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most successful English actors in the world. He has played some of the most prominent roles in Hollywood, including Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes, which got him massive global recognition. An artist on Instagram has shared a video of Benedict turning into Voldemort from Harry Potter, and the show makers can actually consider him for the role as the video is no less than perfection. Scroll below to watch it!

A while ago, HBO Max announced the Harry Potter series for television, leaving the fans excited again. The film’s original cast stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in pivotal roles and is massively popular among HP fans.

An artist on Instagram named César Castillo Marquez shared the video of Benedict Cumberbatch turning into Voldemort from the Harry Potter series, and it’s going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The edited picture slowly transforms into Voldemort, and it’ll definitely leave you with goosebumps.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by César Castillo Marquez (@elilusionista.cl)

Reacting to Benedict Cumberbatch turning into Voldemort, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and started reacting to the video on Instagram, with one user commenting, “AMAZING!!!”

Another user commented, “Makes absolute sense. Smaug should be Voldemort.”

A third commented, “Woooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

First Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes, and now this fan-edited picture; is there anything that Benedict can’t nail? This was sheer perfection, and we hope the makers of the Harry Potter series consider casting the Marvel actor for their franchise.

What are your thoughts on this viral edited picture of Benedict into Voldemort? Tell us in the space below.

